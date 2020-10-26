NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression “PEPITO”, 26 October 2020, 8:00 AM

Excerpt

22 October 2020

At 3:00 AM, the center of STS "PEPITO" was estimated based on all available data at 380 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.3°N, 116.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 125 km/h. It is moving West Northwestward at 10 km/h.

“PEPITO” intensifies into a typhoon and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 7:30 PM.

ll. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A).

A total of 34,980 families or 165,763 persons are affected in 265 barangays in Regions Il, Ill, CALABARZON, and CAR. Of which, 7,010 families or 31,358 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers.