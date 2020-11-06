NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures for Super Typhoon "Rolly" (I.N. Goni), 06 November 2020, 08:00 AM

Excerpt

ll. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)

A total of 312,583 families or 1,197,888 persons were affected in Regions Il, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, CAR, and NCR. Of which, 44,524 families or 171,531 persons are served inside and outside evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 178 COVID patients and 417 medical/support staff in 11 mega and local quarantine / testing facilities were evacuated.

Sources: OCDROs