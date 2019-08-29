NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 28 August 2019, 6:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

"JENNY" HAS CROSSED THE MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN OF NORTHERN LUZON AND HAS LEFT THE LANDMASS.

• The center of "JENNY" left the Luzon landmass and emerged over the Lingayen Gulf at around 3:00 AM today. Re-intensification into a Tropical Storm is highly likely as "JENNY" moves further away from the landmass.

• Between morning and afternoon today: Light to moderate with frequent heavy rains over llocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), lsabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan.

• Between afternoon today and tomorrow afternoon, 29 August 2019: Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains due to Southwest Monsoon over Western Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Zambales and Bataan.

• Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, including the seaboards of areas still under TCWS #1 due to potentially rough sea conditions.

• "JENNY" is forecasted to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening.