NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 30 December 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

30 December 2018

29 December 2018

Tropical Depression "USMAN" has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA).

All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals have been lifted.

At 8:00 AM. the Low Pressure Area (formerly TD "USMAN") was estimated, based on all available data, at 50 km West Northwest of Catbalogan City, Samar or 105 km East Southeast of Masbate City, Masbate (12.0°N, 124.5°E).

At 3:00 PM, the LPA (formerly "USMAN") was estimated based on all available data at 60 km East of Romblon, Romblon (12.6°N, 122.8°E).

Tropical Depression "USMAN" continued to move Westward and closer to Eastern Visayas Area.

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 65 km East Southeast of Guivan, Eastern Samar (10.9 °N, 126.3 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is moving west at 15 kph.