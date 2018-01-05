NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "Agaton" as of 8:00 AM (05 January 2018)
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 05 Jan 2018 — View Original
EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 13,303 families / 58,291 persons were affected in 249 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, X, and CARAGA due to TD "AGATON",
Of which, 2,579 families / 11,109 persons are currently being served inside 45 evacuation centers and 716 families / 2,907 persons outside the evacuation center.