NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD "HANNA", 06 August 2019, 6:00 AM

lI. WEATHER UPDATE

06 August 2019

Synopsis

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA) was estimated based on all available data at 815 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (18.7°N, 129.2°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of 105 km/h. It is almost stationary.

Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 06 August 2019, 3:00 AM

Typhoon “FRANCISCO” (1908)

Location: 1,745 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (31.9°N, 131.8°E)

Maximum sustained winds: 130 km/h near the center

Gustiness: Up to 160 km/h

Movement: West Northwest at 25 km/h

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

Location: 2,445 km East of Northern Luzon (17.5°N, 144.8°E)

Maximum sustained winds: 45 km/h near the center

Gustiness: Up to 55 km/h

Movement: West Northwest at 15 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

MIMAROPA, Aklan, and Antique will experience Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers.

Bicol Region, CALABARZON, the rest of Western Visayas, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 7 incidents (soil erosion, landslide, vehicular accident, washed-out bridge, and tornado) were reported in Regions II], CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

Tornado Incident

On 03 August 2019, around 9:00 AM, a tornado incident transpired in Sitio Lagundian, Brgy. Balansay, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro resulting to several houses partially damaged.

Landslide Incident

On 05 August 2019, around 4:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred along highway of Brgy, Sto Nifio, Busuanga, Palawan. Half lane was reported not passable. MDRRMO Busuanga coordinated with DPWH for clearing operations and repair.

B. Affected Population

A total of 17,136 families / 68,887 persons were affected in Regions Ill and MIMAROPA. Of which, a total of 158 families / 586 persons are being served inside and outside six (6) evacuation centers.

Source: OCD Il, DSWD Dromic Report as of 05 August 2019, 5:00 PM

NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATE