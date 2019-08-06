06 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD "HANNA", 06 August 2019, 6:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original

lI. WEATHER UPDATE

06 August 2019

Synopsis

  • At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA) was estimated based on all available data at 815 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (18.7°N, 129.2°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of 105 km/h. It is almost stationary.

  • Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 06 August 2019, 3:00 AM

  • Typhoon “FRANCISCO” (1908)

  • Location: 1,745 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (31.9°N, 131.8°E)

  • Maximum sustained winds: 130 km/h near the center

  • Gustiness: Up to 160 km/h

  • Movement: West Northwest at 25 km/h

  • TROPICAL DEPRESSION

  • Location: 2,445 km East of Northern Luzon (17.5°N, 144.8°E)

  • Maximum sustained winds: 45 km/h near the center

  • Gustiness: Up to 55 km/h

  • Movement: West Northwest at 15 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

  • MIMAROPA, Aklan, and Antique will experience Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers.

  • Bicol Region, CALABARZON, the rest of Western Visayas, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

  • Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 7 incidents (soil erosion, landslide, vehicular accident, washed-out bridge, and tornado) were reported in Regions II], CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

Tornado Incident

On 03 August 2019, around 9:00 AM, a tornado incident transpired in Sitio Lagundian, Brgy. Balansay, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro resulting to several houses partially damaged.

Landslide Incident

On 05 August 2019, around 4:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred along highway of Brgy, Sto Nifio, Busuanga, Palawan. Half lane was reported not passable. MDRRMO Busuanga coordinated with DPWH for clearing operations and repair.

B. Affected Population

A total of 17,136 families / 68,887 persons were affected in Regions Ill and MIMAROPA. Of which, a total of 158 families / 586 persons are being served inside and outside six (6) evacuation centers.

Source: OCD Il, DSWD Dromic Report as of 05 August 2019, 5:00 PM

NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATE

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.