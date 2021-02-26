NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Severe Tropical Storm "AURING", 25 February 2021, 8:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, Tropical Depression (TD) southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named "AURING" with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD “AURING” continued to maintain strength while moving westward. It was estimated at 755 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h moving Westward at 10 km/h.

18 February 2021

“AURING” intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving slowly . northwestward over the Philippine sea. At 10:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 685 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving Northwestward slowly.

At 11:00 PM, TS “AURING” continued to intensify while moving slowly westward. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted in Davao Oriental and the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, Compostela, New Bataan).

19 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, “AURING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea East of Mindanao. STS "AURING" was estimated based on all available data at 535 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

At 2:00 PM, “AURING” weakened into a Tropical Storm and moved westwards.

20 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TS "AURING" slightly weakened over the Philippine Sea. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

At 10:00 AM, the center of "AURING" was estimated at 595 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

21 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TS "AURING" was estimated at 395 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“AURING" slightly decelerated while moving towards the west-northwest. At 7:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 370 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

At 7:00 PM, "AURING" maintained its strength as it continued to move towards eastern Visayas-CARAGA area. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, “AURING" weakened into a Tropical Depression. All TCWS No. 2 were lifted. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Northern Samar,

Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, the northern and eastern portions of Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the eastern portion of lloilo, and the eastern portion of Capiz, Dinagat Islands,

Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

22 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TD "AURING" continues to weaken as it approaches the Dinagat Islands-Homonhon Island area. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h, moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 9:00 AM, TD “AURING” made landfall over Batag Island and headed towards the Albay-Sorsogon Area.

“AURING” weakened into a Low Pressure Area at 11:00 AM. TCWS is now lifted.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 56,636 families or 200,981 persons were affected in 509 barangays in

Regions V, VIII, X, Xl and CARAGA. Of which, 17,260 families or 64,072 persons

are currently taking temporary shelter inside 159 evacuation centers and 6,066

families or 23,280 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends.

B. Incidents Monitored (TAB B)

Nine (9) landslide/ rock slide incidents and one mudflow incident were reported in Regions V, VIII, and XI. A total of 64 areas were reported flooded in Regions V, VI, VII, and CARAGA.

Of which, flood water in 46 areas have already subsided.

C. Casualties A total of one dead, 2 injured, and 4 missing persons were reported in CARAGA.

Note: For validation