NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 07 re Dengue Outbreak, 28 July 2019, 8:00 PM

I. Situation Overview:

Dengue is the fastest spreading vector-borne disease in the world endemic in 100 countries. It is transmitted by day biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes and is a viral disease with no known vaccine or specific antibiotics. Effective surveillance can also help in reducing cases and deaths if areas with clustering of cases are identified early.

The Philippine Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (PIDSR) data for Western Visayas reported that the number of Dengue cases exceeded the epidemic threshold in the period of 1 January - 15 June 2019.

II. Effects:

A. CASUALTIES

-• A total of 281 dead and 59,993 dengue cases were reported in OCD Regions MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, VI, VII, VIII, and XII from 1 January to 28 July 2019.