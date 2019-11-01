NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 06 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 01 November 2019, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A series of strong earthquakes with magnitudes M6.6 and M6.5 occurred on 29 October 2019 and 31 October 2019, respectively.

A. Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake in Tulunan, North Cotabato

On 29 October 2019, an earthquake with epicenter located southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato occurred with the following details:

B. Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake in Tulunan, North Cotabato

On 31 October 2019, an earthquake with epicenter located northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato occurred with the following details:

Due to the magnitude of these events, small to moderate-sized earthquakes are expected to occur in the epicentral area and may continue for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt. Furthermore, a “No Tsunami Threat” advisory was issued for the M6.6 and M6.5 earthquakes because both were located inland.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

31 October 2019

Eva's Hotel in Quezon Boulevard, National Highway, Kidapawan City, North Cotabato (Region XII) collapsed due to the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

Brgy. Batasan Gymnasium in Makilala, Cotabato (Region XII) collapsed due to the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

29 October 2019

A fire broke-out at G Skin and Domantay Jamora Dental Clinic in General Santos City, South Cotabato. It was declared fire out on the same day (Region Xl).

The dike near Buluan-Paglat river was damaged that resulted in the continuous flow of water towards Barangays _ Tual, Damakling, and Poblacion causing flood (BARMM).

Landslide incident was reported at Sitio Saulbulawan, Barangay Bituan which totally blocked the road going to Barangay Bacong, Tulunan, Cotabato.

Another landslide incident was reported in Barangay Upper Bala, Magsaysay,

Davao del Sur wherein two (2) missing persons were reported due to the said landslide.

B. Affected Population

A total of 6, 009 families / 30, 045 persons were affected in 72 barangays in Regions XI and XIl.

Of which, a total of 2,552 families / 12,760 persons are taking temporary shelter in 19 evacuation centers, while 1, 370 families / 6, 850 persons are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 05 on the Ms 6.6 EQ in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 31 October 2019, 6:00 PM

