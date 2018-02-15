NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 06 re Prepareness Measures Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 8:00 AM (15 February 2018)
EFFECTS
A. Pre - Emptive Evacuation (TAB A)
- A total of 4,878 families were pre - emptively evacuated in Regions VII, VIII, IX, XI, and CARAGA due to T D “BASYANG”.
Source: DILG Codix
B. Affected Population (TAB B)
A total of 37,138 families / 152,025 persons were affected in 387 barangays in 100 municipalities/Cities in 15 Provinces of Regions VI , VII , VIII , and CARAGA.
Currently, a total of 10,777 families or 42,371 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
Inside 194 ECs: 307 families / 40,089 persons
Outside ECs: 470 families / 2,282 persons
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 5 February 2018, 6AM