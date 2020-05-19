NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Storm "Ambo" (I.N. "VONGFONG"), 18 May 2020, 12:00 PM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

18 May 2020

At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (Formerly "AMBO") was estimated based on all available data at 155 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (21.6 °N, 122.8 °E).

ll. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)

A total of 60,285 families or 218.400 persons are affected in 173 cities/municipalities in 36 provinces of Regions Il, Ill, Vill, and CAR. As of 17 May 2020, evacuation centers reported are now closed and there are no more displaced/evacuated families/persons.

Note: On-going assessment and validation being conducted. Data in some regions is for validation

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #7 as of 17 May 2020, 6:00 PM

B. CASUALTIES (TAB B)

A total of 54 persons were injured in Regions III and VIII.

C. STATUS OF ROADS (TAB C)

A total of two (2) bridges and six (6) road sections in Regions Il, CALABARZON, VIII, and CAR were reported not passable. Of which, 1 bridge and 2 road sections remain not passable as of 16 May 2020

Source: OCD Vill and DPWH

D. FLOODED AREAS

On 15 May 2020, areas in the Cities of Mandaluyong and Malabon (NCR) were reported flooded but already subsided as of 16 May 2020.