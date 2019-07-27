NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "FALCON" as of 22 July 2019, 6:00 AM
II. EFFECTS
A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)
- A total of 10 incidents (e.g. landslide, flooding, vehicular, and maritime incident) were reported in Regions I, II, CAR, MIMAROPA, V, and VI.
B. Affected Population
A total of 87 families / 391 families were affected in 12 Baragays in Regions II and CAR.
Of which, a total of 18 families / 86 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Tropical Storm "FALCON" as of 20 July 2019, 5:00 PM