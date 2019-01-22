NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 6:00 AM, 22 January 2019

I. SITUATION REPORT

22 January 2019

FORECAST WEATHER CONDITION:

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods during severe thunderstorms

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

Bicol Region, Easter Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and the provinces of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the through of LPA. Possible flash floods and landslides due to to light to moderate to at times heavy rains

21 January 2019

Tropical Depression “AMANG” has weakened into a Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals have been lifted.

At 7:00 PM, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 85 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.5°N, 125.4°E).

TROPICAL DEPRESSION “AMANG” CONTINUES TO MOVE GENERALLY NORTHWARD OVER THE EASTERN SEABOARD OF EASTERN SAMAR.

At 1:00 PM today, the center of TD “AMANG’ was estimated based on all available data at 80 km North Northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 120 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.3°N, 125.7°E), moving North at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Tropical Depression “AMANG” continues to approach Southern Lseyte area.

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "AMANG" was estimated based on all available data at 70 km North of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 70 km East Northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte (10.4 °N, 125.4 °E), moving West Northwest at 10 kph with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

TCWS Number 1 is raised over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Eastern Bohol, Northern Cebu, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.