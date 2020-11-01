NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon “QUINTA” (I.N. MOLAVE), 31 October 2020, 8:00 AM

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)

A total of 184,952 families / 791,047 persons in 2,497 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, and VIII were affected due to TY "QUINTA". Of which, 1,699 families / 6,664 persons are being served inside 104 evacuation centers while 1,296 families / 5,810 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD

B. INCIDENTS MONITORED (TAB B)

A total of 101 incidents were monitored in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VIII, CAR, and NCR due to TY "QUINTA":

C. CASUALTIES

A total of 23 dead, 39 injured and three (3) missing persons were reported in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, and VII due to TY "QUINTA".

The body of previously reported missing person in Bauan, Batangas was retrieved on 30 October 2020.

Source' OCDROs CALABARZON, MIMA