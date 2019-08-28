NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 27 August 2019, 6:00 PM

l. WEATHER UPDATE

27 August 2019

“JENNY” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT POSES THREAT TO AURORA PROVINCE

“JENNY” is forecasted to make landfall in Aurora between 9:00 PM, 27 August 2019 and 1:00 AM, 28 August 2019.

Between this afternoon and tomorrow morning, 28 August 2019, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over CAR, Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and northern portion of Quezon (including Polilio Island). Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon.

Between tomorrow morning and Thursday morning, 29 August 2019, light to moderate with intermittent to occasional heavy rains may affect Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mindoro Province, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Zambales and Bataan.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and seaboards of Batanes due to potentially rough sea conditions.

Il. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Region I).

Source: OCD RO I

Note Subject for validation / verification.

NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATES

B. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 14,655 families / 61,528 persons were affected in 237 barangays in Regions I, Il and Ill. Of which, 726 families / 2,748 persons are being served inside 53 Evacuation Centers (ECs) and 116 families / 432 persons are outside the ECs.