NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD "HANNA", 05 August 2019, 9:00 PM

Il. WEATHER UPDATE

05 August 2019

Synopsis

At 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA) was estimated based on all available data at 845 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (19.0°N, 129.6°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of 105 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h.

Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 03 August 2019, 3:00 PM

Typhoon “FRANCISCO” (1908)

Location: 1,710 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (30.9°N, 134.5°E)

Maximum sustained winds: 120 km/h near the center

Gustiness: Up to 150 km/h

Movement: West Northwest at 30 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas will experience Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, of CALABARZON, and of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by trough of Tropical Storm. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 5 incidents (soil erosion, landslide, vehicular accident and washed-out bridge) were reported in Regions II! and CALABARZON.

NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATE

B. Affected Population

A total of 17,136 families / 68,887 persons were affected in Regions III and MIMAROPA. Of which, a total of 158 families / 586 persons are being served inside and outside six (6) evacuation centers.