06 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD "HANNA", 05 August 2019, 9:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.53 MB)

Il. WEATHER UPDATE

05 August 2019

Synopsis

  • At 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA) was estimated based on all available data at 845 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (19.0°N, 129.6°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of 105 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h.

  • Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 03 August 2019, 3:00 PM

  • Typhoon “FRANCISCO” (1908)

  • Location: 1,710 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (30.9°N, 134.5°E)

  • Maximum sustained winds: 120 km/h near the center

  • Gustiness: Up to 150 km/h

  • Movement: West Northwest at 30 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

  • Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas will experience Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers.

  • Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, of CALABARZON, and of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

  • Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by trough of Tropical Storm. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

  • Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 5 incidents (soil erosion, landslide, vehicular accident and washed-out bridge) were reported in Regions II! and CALABARZON.
NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATE

B. Affected Population

A total of 17,136 families / 68,887 persons were affected in Regions III and MIMAROPA. Of which, a total of 158 families / 586 persons are being served inside and outside six (6) evacuation centers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.