NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 06 re Measles Outbreak, 24 February 2019, 5:00 PM

A. Situation Overview:

The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 07 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 06 January 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.

B. Effects:

A total of 203 dead were reported in Regions |, III, CALABARZON. MIMAROPA, V VI, VII, VII, X, Xl, Xl, ARMM, and NCR.

A total of 12,736 cases of measles were reported in Regions |, Il, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, ARMM, CAR, and NCR from 01 January 2019 to 24 February 2019.

Ages of cases ranged from <1month to 88 years old (median: 2 years), most affected age group: 1-4 years (3,981 or 31%) and <9 months (3,295 or 26%): Majority (6,752 or 53%) were males.

Most of the cases were from NCR (3,002 or 24%), CALABARZON (3,116 or 24%), Region Ill (1,837 or 14%), Region VI (629 or 5%) and Region X (601 or 5%).