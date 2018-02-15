NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 05 re Prepareness Measures Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 08:00 PM (14 February 2018)
excerpt
EFFECTS
A. Pre - Emptive Evacuation (TAB A)
- A total of 1,368 families were pre - emptively evacuated in Regions VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA due to T D “BASYANG”.
Source: OCDRO CARAGA and DILG
B. Affected P opulation (TAB B)
A total of 9,790 families / 40,413 persons were affected in 170 barangays in regions VI, VII and CARAGA.
Currently, a total of 9,116 families or 37,679 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
Inside 149 ECs: 8,6 48 families / 35,532 persons
Outside ECs: 468 families / 2,147 persons
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 14 February 2018, 8AM