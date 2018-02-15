15 Feb 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 05 re Prepareness Measures Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 08:00 PM (14 February 2018)

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Feb 2018 View Original
Download PDF (1.83 MB)

EFFECTS

A. Pre - Emptive Evacuation (TAB A)

  1. A total of 1,368 families were pre - emptively evacuated in Regions VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA due to T D “BASYANG”.

Source: OCDRO CARAGA and DILG

B. Affected P opulation (TAB B)

  1. A total of 9,790 families / 40,413 persons were affected in 170 barangays in regions VI, VII and CARAGA.

  2. Currently, a total of 9,116 families or 37,679 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):

  • Inside 149 ECs: 8,6 48 families / 35,532 persons

  • Outside ECs: 468 families / 2,147 persons

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 14 February 2018, 8AM

