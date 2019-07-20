NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 05 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "FALCON" as of 18 July 2019, 6:00 AM

excerpt

18 July 2019

As of 5:00 AM, TCWS #1 over northern portion of Cagayan has been lifted.

Today, moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over !locos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

"FALCON" may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this evening.

Meanwhile, at 4:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 265 km West of Sinait, !locos Sur (17.2°N,117.9°E). This LPA may develop into a Tropical Depression within 48 hours.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 10 incidents (e.g. landslide, flooding, vehicular, and maritime incident) were reported in Regions I, II, CAR, MIMAROPA, V, and VI.

B. Affected Population