NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 05 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 27 August 2019, 10:00 AM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
25 August 2019
Synopsis: SOUTWEST MONSOON AFFECTING LUZON AND WESTERN VISAYAS.
Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 3:00 AM.
Tropical Storm "BAILU" (Formerly "INENG") is located at 500 km West Northwest of extreme Northern Luzon (22. ?°N, 117.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. Moving West Northwest at 25 km/h.
II. EFFECTS
A. Casualties
A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, llocos Norte (Region I).
Source: OCD RO I
Note: Subject for validation I verification.