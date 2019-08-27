27 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 05 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 27 August 2019, 10:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

25 August 2019

Synopsis: SOUTWEST MONSOON AFFECTING LUZON AND WESTERN VISAYAS.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 3:00 AM.

Tropical Storm "BAILU" (Formerly "INENG") is located at 500 km West Northwest of extreme Northern Luzon (22. ?°N, 117.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. Moving West Northwest at 25 km/h.

II. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, llocos Norte (Region I).

Source: OCD RO I

Note: Subject for validation I verification.

