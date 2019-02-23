NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 05 re Measles Outbreak, 22 February 2019, 5:00 PM

A. Situation Overview:

• Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.

• The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 07 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 06 January 2019.

B. Effects: