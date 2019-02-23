NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 05 re Measles Outbreak, 22 February 2019, 5:00 PM
A. Situation Overview:
• Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.
• The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 07 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 06 January 2019.
B. Effects:
A total of 189 dead were reported in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V VI, VII, VIII, X, XI, XI, ARMM, and NCR.
A total of 11,459 cases of measles were reported in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, ARMM, CAR, and NCR from 01 January 2019 to 21 February 2019.
Ages of cases ranged from <1 month to 88 years old (median: 2 years), most affected age group: 1-4 years (3,624 or 32%) and <9 months (3,009 or 26%); Majority (6,097 or 53%) were males.
Most of the cases were from NCR (2,936 or 26%), CALABARZON (2,625 or 23%), Region III (1,643 or 14%), Region VI (576 or 5%) and Region X (516 or 5%).
Majority (7,306 or 64%) of the cases were not vaccinated.