NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 05 re Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 29 July 2019, 8:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
Two (2) moderate-sized earthquakes with Magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 occurred on 27 July 2019, 4:16 AM and 7:37 AM respectively, with epicenters located northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at shallow focal depths. These were felt at varying intensities in the province of Batanes. Parameters of these events are summarized below:
As of 4:00 AM, 29 July 2019, a total of 230 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 35 were plotted and 11 were felt, ranging from 2.2 to 5.9 Magnitude and Intensity of III to VII.