NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 04 re Prepareness Measures Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 08:00 AM (14 February 2018)
EFFECTS
A. Pre - Emptive Evacuation (TAB A)
- A total of 511 families were pre - emptively evacuated in CARAGA due to TS “BASYANG”.
Source: OCDRO CARAGA
B. Affected Population
A total of 4,895 families / 21,155 persons were affected in 94 barangays in regions VII and CARAGA.
Currently, a total of 4,889 families or 21,133 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
Inside 102 ECs: 4,866 families / 21,049 persons
Outside ECs: 23 families / 84 persons