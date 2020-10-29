NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures of Typhoon “QUINTA” (I.N. MOLAVE), 29 October 2020, 12:00NN

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

23 October 2020

At 2:00 PM, the Low-Pressure Area East of Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "QUINTA". It was forecasted to reach tropical storm category and turn westward by Sunday (25 October 2020) and will make landfall over Bicol Region by Monday (26 October 2020).

At 4:00 PM, the center of TD "QUINTA" was estimated at 880 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.3 °N, 133.5 °E), moving Westward slowly. It has a maximum sustained wind of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD "QUINTA" maintains its strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea.

24 October 2020

At 10:00 AM, “QUINTA” slightly accelerates while moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h over the Philippine sea with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is forecast to steadily intensify to tropical storm category within 12 hours and may reach severe tropical storm category prior to landfall. TCWS No. 1 was issued in Catanduanes.

At 4:00 PM, TD “QUINTA® maintains its strength while moving west-northwestward towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southern portion of Quezon.

At 10:00 PM, TCWS No. 1 was raised over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, the northern portion of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

25 October 2020

At 1:00 AM, TD “QUINTA” decelerates while moving westward towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, the northern portion of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

At 4:00 AM, "QUINTA" intensifies into a Tropical Storm as it moves closer towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands, the southern portion of Quezon, and Marinduque. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblion; and in Visayas over Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

At 7:00 AM, Tropical Storm "QUINTA" slightly intensifies into a tropical storm as it moves closer towards the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area. TCWS No. 2 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon, the eastern portion of Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro: and in Visayas over Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands; and in Visayas over the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Capiz, Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique.

At 9:00 AM. "QUINTA" intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm as it threatens the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area. TCWS No. 2 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon,

Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island; and in Visayas over Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, and | Calamian Island

At 1:00 PM, STS “QUINTA® continues to intensify as it increases its threat over the Catanduanes-Albay area with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portion of Quezon, the southeastern portion of Laguna, Batangas, Marinduque,

Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, Calamian Islands, the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Capiz, Aklan, the northern portion of Antique, and the northeastern portion of Iloilo.

At 2:00 PM, “QUINTA” rapidly intensifies into a typhoon as it endangers Albay-Camarines Sur area with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. TCWS No. 3 was raised over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Burias and Ticao Islands. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Northern Samar.

At 7:00 PM, TY “QUINTA’ is in the vicinity of Malinao Albay and will continue to move westward over Albay-Camarines Sur area with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h andgustiness of up to 180 km/h. TCWS No. 3 was raised over the southern portion of Quezon, the southeastern portion of Laguna, Batangas, the extreme northern portion of Romblon,

Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

At 10:00 PM, “QUINTA” is about to make landfall in the vicinity of Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon. TCWS No. 3 was raised over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, the northern and western portions of Sorsogon, the southern portion of Quezon, Batangas, the southern and eastern portion of Laguna, the northern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, the northern portion of mainland Masbate including Ticao Island, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Quezon including Polilio Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, the extreme northern portion of Antique, and the western portion of Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the southern portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the southern portion of Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales, the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands, the rest of Masbate, the rest of the northern portion of Antique, Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of lloilo, the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the rest of Northern Samar. TCSW in other areas were lifted.

26 October 2020

At 2:00 AM, “QUINTA” has crossed the Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon and is about to pass over or near the vicinity of Marinduque. TCWS 3 was raised over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Burias Island, the southern portion of Quezon, Batangas, the southern and eastern portions of Laguna, the northern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. TCWS 2 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, the western portion of Sorsogon, the northern portion of mainland Masbate including Ticao Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands. In Visayas, TCWS 2 was raised over the extreme northern portion of Antique. TCWS 1 was raised in Luzon, over the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate, the southern portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the southern portion of Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales, and the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands. In Visayas, TCSWS 1 was raised over the rest of the northern portion of Antique, the northern portion of Samar, and the western portion of Northern Samar.

At 5:00 AM, TYPHOON “QUINTA” has passed over Southern Marinduque and made landfall in the vicinity of Pola, Oriental Mindoro. TCWS 3 was raised over the southern portion of Quezon, the southern portion of Batangas, the northern portion of Romblon, the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island. TCWS 2 was raised in Luzon over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Burias Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands. In Visayas, TCWS 2 was raised over the extreme northern portion of Antique. TCWS 1 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, the western portion of Sorsogon, the northern portion of mainland Masbate including Ticao Island, the southern portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the southern portion of Tarlac the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales, and the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands. In Visayas, TCWS 2 was raised over the rest of the northern portion of Antique, Aklan, Capiz, and the northern portion of Iloilo.

At 8:00 AM, TYPHOON “QUINTA” maintains its strength and is now in the vicinity of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. TCWS 3 was raised over the southern portion of Batangas, the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Oriental Mindoro, and the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. TCWS 2 in Luzon was raised over Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands. In Visayas, TCWS 2 was raised over the extreme northern portion of Antique. TCWS 1 was raised in Luzon over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Burias Island, the rest of Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the southern portion of Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, and the central and southern portion of Zambales. In Visayas, TCWS 1 was raised over Aklan and the rest of the northern portion of Antique.

At 11:00 AM, TYPHOON “QUINTA” maintains its strength and is now over the Mindoro Strait. TCWS 3 was raised over the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. TCWS 2. was raised in Luzon over Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Batangas. While in Visiayas, TCWS 2 was raised over the extreme northern portion of Antique. TCWS 1 was raised in Luzon over the southern portion of Zambales, Bataan, the southwestern portion of Pampanga, the southwestern portion of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands. In Visayas, TCWS 1 was raised in Aklan and the rest of the northern portion of Antique

At 4:00 PM, Typhoon "QUINTA" slightly intensifies as it moves west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. TCWS 1 was raised in Luzon over Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands; and in Visayas over the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya).

At 10:00 PM, TY “QUINTA” further intensifies as it continues to move away from the country. TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Lubang Island, Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands. , 27 October 2020

At 4:00 AM, TY “QUINTA” continues to move westward over the West Philippine Sea north of Kalayaan Islands. TCWS No. 1 still raised over Kalayaan Islands. TCWS in other areas were lifted.

At 11:00 PM, TY “QUINTA” continues to move away from the Kalayaan Islands. All TCWS were lifted. Final Severe Weather Bulletin was issued.

Landfall: