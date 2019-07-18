NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "FALCON" as of 17 July 2019, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

15 July 2019

The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) East of Guivan, Eastern Samar has developed into a TD (TD) and was named "FALCON".

At 10:00 AM, the center of TD "FALCON" was estimated based on all available data at 940 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 1,150 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (15.1° N, 132.8° E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

TD "FALCON" has slightly accelerated while maintaining its strength.

At 10:00 PM, the center of TD "FALCON" was estimated based on all available data at 855 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 890 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.1° N, 130.1° E) with maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

TD "FALCON" has maintained its strength as it moves Northwestward.

TCWS 1 was raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan, and Batanes.

16 July 2019

At 10:00 AM today, the center of TD "FALCON" was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.3 °N, 126.5 °E) moving west at 30 km/h with maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

TD "FALCON" continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea. TCWS #1 was raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), and Batanes.

As of 5:00 PM. TD "FALCON" has intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) as it moved westward. At 10:00 PM, the center of TS "FALCON" was estimated based on all available data at 195 km East Southeast of Tuguegarao City. Cagayan moving west at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. TS -FALCON" has maintained its strength as it continued to move closer towards Northern Luzon. TCWS #2 was raised over Batanes and northeastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands. While, TCWS #1 was raised over the rest of Cagayan. !locos Norte. Abra, Apayao. Kalinga, Isabela. Mountain Province. Ifugao. northern portion of Aurora, northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya. and northern portion of Quirino.

17 July 2019

At 12:30 AM. "FALCON" has made landfall over Gattaran, Cagayan.

At 1:00 AM today. the center of Tropical Storm "FALCON' was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Gonzaga. Cagayan (18.2 °N. 122.0 °E).

TCWS 2 was raised over northern portion of Apayao, Batanes, northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands.

TCWS 1 was raised over the rest of Cagayan. rest of Apayao. 'locos Norte. Abra. Kalinga. Isabela. Mountain Province. Ifugao. northern portion of Aurora, northern portion of Aurora. northern portion of Nueva Viscaya, and northern portion of Quirino.

At 4:00 AM today. the center of Tropical Storm "FALCON" was estimated based on all available data in the coastal waters of Aparri, Cagayan (18.5 °N. 121.5 °E ) moving West Northwest at 35 km/h with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

"FALCON" is now off the coast of Aparri. Cagayan and headed towards Babuyan group of islands.

TCWS 2 was raised over Apayao. Batanes. and agayan including Babuyan Group of Islands.

TCWS 1 was raised over (locos Norte. Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mountain Province. Ifugao, northern portion of Aurora. northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya and northern portion of Quirino.

As of 8:00 AM, TCWS #1 has been lifted over Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mt. Province, and Ifugao.

Today, moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, and Antique. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas.

Meanwhile, at 10:00 AM today, a Low-Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 125 km West of Sinait, !locos Sur (17.6°N, 119.2°E).

Today until tomorrow (18 July), moderate to times heavy rains will be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Romblon. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas.

Meanwhile, at 4:00 PM today, a Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 180 km West of Sinait, !locos Sur (17.5°N,118.7°E).