26 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 26 August 2019, 6:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
I. WEATHER UPDATE

26 August 2019

Synopsis: At 3:00 AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 770 East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (12.2° N, 132. ?° E) Southwest Monsoon affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas ..

Forecast Weather Condition:

• Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms condition will prevail over MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, CARAGA Region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula caused by Southwest Monsoon / Trough of LPA. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

• Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by Localized Thunderstorm. Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

II. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of one (1) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin, llocos Norte (Region I).

