NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 14 November 2020, 05:00 PM

13.November 2020

"ULYSSES" re-intensifies into a Typhoon and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). At 10:00 AM today, the center of the eye of TY "ULYSSES" was located based on all available data at 500 km West of Iba, Zambales (OUTSIDE PAR).

II. EFFECTS

A. INCIDENTS MONITORED (TAB A)

A total of 262 incidents were monitored in Regions I, II, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, CAR, and NCR due to TY 'ULYSSES":

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 285,978 families or 1,110,910 persons in 3,811 barangays in Regions I, II, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 80,858 families / 306,340 persons are being served inside 2,983 evacuation centers while 16,675 families / 63,536 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Sources: DSVVD DROMIC Report No. 7 and OCD ROs II and MIMAROPA

C. CASUALTIES

A total of 37 dead, 22 injured, and 15 missing persons were reported in Regions ll, CALABARZON, V, and CAR.

Source: COD ROs

Note: Subject far further validation and verification. 3