NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression (TD) "Domeng" for the period of 8:00 AM, 08 June 2018 - 8:00 AM, 09 June 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

09 June 2018 As of 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "DOMENG" {MALIKSI} was estimated, based on all available data at 505 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.6 °N, 126.8 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 95 km/h. It is forecast to move North Northeast at 17 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Monsoon rains will be experienced in Metro Manila. (locos Region. CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and the provinces of Bataan and Zambales caused by TS/Southwest Monsoon. The rest of Luzon and of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by Monsoon Trough/Southwest Monsoon while Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.