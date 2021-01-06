NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tail-end of a Frontal System in Regions Il, MIMAROPA, V, and VI, 06 January 2021, 8:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) affecting Southern Luzon while the surge of the Northeast Monsoon is prevailing over the rest of Luzon. Hazards affecting land areas.

29 December 2020

Tail-End of Frontal System (TEFS) affected the eastern section of Northern Luzon. The rest of Cagayan Valley and Aurora was forecasted to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods and landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains. Meanwhile, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte was also forecasted to have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to Northeast Monsoon, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

30 December 2020

TEFS affected the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon. Trough of the Low Pressure Area (LPA) affected the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao. 31 December 2020

TEFS affected the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affected the Northern and Central Luzon. CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Kalayaan Islands, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of MIMAROPA was forecasted to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon was also forecasted to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon.

01 January 2021

The TEFS continued to bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, southern portion of Quezon, and MIMAROPA. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Northern Samar, Aklan, Capiz, and the rest of Quezon. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains prevailed over Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN due to Easterlies.

02 January 2021

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains was experienced over Bicol Region, Quezon, and Palawan due to TEFS. Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received Significant amount of rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

03 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System affected Southern Luzon. Hazards affected land areas. Moderate with at times heavy rains was forecasted to be experienced over Bicol Region and Quezon including Polillo Islands. Scattered light to moderate rains may prevail over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Mindanao, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and the rest of CALABARZON. Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received significant amount of rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

04 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System is no longer directly affecting the country at this time.

Scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms may still be experienced over portions of Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Mindanao due to the prevailing easterlies and the Intertropical Convergence Zone.