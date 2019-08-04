NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon, 04 August 2019, 8:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

04 August 2019

Synopsis

• At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "HANNA" was estimated based on all available data at 1,095 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.7°N, 131.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kph. It is moving West Northwest at 15 kph.

• Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Western Visayas.

Forecast Weather Condition

• Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon will prevail over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Bataan, Zambales, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

• Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon will prevail over nacos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of central Luzon.

• Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of TD "HANNAH" will prevail over the rest of the country.