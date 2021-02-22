NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 04 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Severe Tropical Storm "AURING", 22 February 2021, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, Tropical Depression (TD) southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named "AURING" with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD “AURING” continued to maintain strength while moving westward. It was estimated at 755 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h moving Westward at 10 km/h.

18 February 2021

“AURING” intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving slowly northwestward over the Philippine sea. At 10:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 685 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving Northwestward slowly.

At 11:00 PM, TS “AURING” continued to intensify while moving slowly westward. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted in Davao Oriental and the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, Compostela, New Bataan).

19 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, “AURING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea East of Mindanao. STS "AURING" was estimated based on all available data at 535 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

TOWS No. 1 was raised Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, and Monkayo), the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, and Trento), and Surigao del Sur.

At 2:00 PM, “AURING” weakened into a Tropical Storm and moved westwards.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in Southern Leyte and the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, the western portion of Misamis Oriental (Balingasag, Balingoan, Binuangan, Claveria, Gingoog City, Jasaan, Kinoguitan, Lagonglong, Magsaysay, Medina, Salay, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan, Talisayan, Villanueva), and the western portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, Valencia City).

20 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TS "AURING" slightly weakens over the Philippine Sea. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

At 10:00 AM, the center of "AURING" was estimated at 595 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Siquijor, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Sur.

21 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TS "AURING" was estimated at 395 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. TCWS No. 2 was raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, mainland Masbate, and Ticao Island, Northern samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the eastern portion of lloilo, and the eastern portion of Capiz, rest of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, 7 Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

“AURING" slightly decelerates while moving towards the west-northwest. At 7:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 370 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

At 7:00 PM, "AURING" maintains its strength as it continues to move towards eastern Visayas-CARAGA area. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, “AURING" weakens into a Tropical Depression. All TCWS No. 2 were lifted. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, the northern and eastern portions of Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the eastern portion of lloilo, and the eastern portion of Capiz, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

22 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TD "AURING" continues to weaken as it approaches Dinagat Islands-Homonhon Island area. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h, moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h. TWCS No. 1 is raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, the northern and eastern portions of Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the eastern portion of lloilo, and the eastern portion of Capiz, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.