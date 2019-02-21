NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 04 re Measles Outbreak, 20 February 2019, 6:00 PM

A. Situation Overview:

The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 7 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 6 January 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.

B. Effects:

A total of 146 dead were reported in Regions |, Ill CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V VI, VII, VU, X, Xl, Xl, ARMM, and NCR.

A total of 9,267 cases of measles were reported in Regions |, Il, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, ARMM, CAR, and NCR from 01 January 2019 to 18 February 2019.

Ages of cases ranged from <1month to 76 years old (median: 2 years), most affected age group: 1-4 years (2,924 or 32%) and <9 months (2,394 or 26%); Majority (4,933 or 53%) were males.

Most of the cases were from IV-A (2,310 or 25%), NCR (1,937 or 21%), Region III (1,387 or 15%), Region X (534 or 6%) and Region VI (516 or 6%).