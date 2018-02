NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 03 re Prepareness Measures Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 10:00 AM (13 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

13 February 2018

At 2:00 AM, "BASYANG" maintains its west northwest direction as it threatens northeastern Mindanao. At 8:00 AM, "BASYANG" is about to make landfall between Surigao and Dinagat provinces.

TCWS #2 is raised over Bohol, Southern Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Southern Leyte, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and northern section of Bukidnon while TCWS #1 is raised over Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands and southern section of Masbate Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, rest of Negros Occidental, rest of Cebu, Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Eastern Samar, Zamboanga del Sur, northern section of Zamboanga del Norte, northern section of Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, rest of Bukidnon, North Cotabato, Compostela Valley,

Davao del Norte, and northern section of Davao Oriental.

At 9:15 AM, “BASYANG” made landfall over Cortez, Surigao del Sur.