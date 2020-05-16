NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 03 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Storm "Ambo" (I.N. "VONGFONG"), 15 May 2020, 9:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

10 May 2020 THE LOW-PRESSURE AREA (LPA) EAST OF MINDANAO HAS DEVELOPED INTO TROPICAL DEPRESSION "AMBO".

At 2:00 PM, the LPA over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao has developed into a Tropical Depression.

At 4:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression (TD) "AMBO" was estimated at 545 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (7.6°N, 131.2°E) with maximum winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It was moving West Northwest at 15 km/h.

11 May 2020

"AMBO" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIED WHILE MOVING SLOWLY WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

At 10:00 AM, the center of TD "AMBO" was estimated at 340 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (08.6 °N, 129.4 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was moving west slowly.

In the next 24 hours, the trough of TD "AMBO" was forecasted to bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao

12 May 2020

"AMBO" MAINTAINED ITS STRENGTH WHILE REMAINING ALMOST STATIONARY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA AND INTENSIFIED INTO A TROPICAL STORM (TS).

At 10:00 PM, the center of TS "AMBO" was estimated at 455 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 400 km East of Guivan, Eastern Samar (11.2 °N, 129.4 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

13 May 2020

"AMBO" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF SAMAR ISLAND.

At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm "AMBO" was estimated at 360 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.9°N, 128.7°F) with maximum sustained winds of up to 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. TCWS No. 01 was raised over the Northern Samar, northern portion of Samar (Calbayog, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose De Buan, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong,San Sebastian, Paranas, Hinabangan),and Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpio, Gras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian).

14 May 2020

"AMBO" HAS MADE LANDFALL OVER SAN POLICARPIO, EASTERN SAMAR AND MOVING TOWARDS NORTHERN PORTION OF SAMAR PROVINCE.

At 1:00 PM, the eye of Typhoon "AMBO" was located in the vicinity of Oras, Eastern Samar (12.2°N, 125.4°F) with maximum sustained winds of up to 155km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h moving West at 15km/h.

15 May 2020

"AMBO" WEAKENS INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM (STS) AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDS NORTHERN QUEZON - LAGUNA AREA.

At 1:00 PM, the center of STS "AMBO" was estimated in the vicinity of Kinagunan Ilaya, Quezon (13.9 °N, 121.9 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h. Moving Northwest at 20 km/h.

There were no more areas under TOWS #3. While TOWS #2 is still hoisted over !locos Norte, llocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, La Union, lfugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija,Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Laguna, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem), the western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapugue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon), Cavite, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot), Marinduque, and Batangas.

And TOWS #1 over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the rest of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Burias Island, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Isabela, and the northern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao,Tabaco, Polangui, Libon, Oas, Ligao, Guinobatan, Pio Duran).