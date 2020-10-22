NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 03 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression “PEPITO”, 22 October 2020, 8:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

19 October 2020

At 2:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East OF Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "PEPITO". It was forecasted to intensity over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday (23 October 2020).

At 4:00 AM, the center of TD "PEPITO" was estimated at 820 km East of Virac.

Catanduanes (13.1 °N, 131.8 °E), moving West Northwestward at 20km/h. It has a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. Gale Warning was in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Isabela due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

At 11:00 AM, TD "PEPITO" accelerates westward while maintaining its strength.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was issued in the eastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, the eastern portion of San Mariano) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

At 5:00 PM, TD "PEPITO" slightly intensifies as it moves West-Northwestward. Today until tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Mindanao.

At 11:00 PM, “PEPITO" continues to move west-northwestward over the Philippine sea East of Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 issued in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons).

20 October 2020

At 1:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression PEPITO was estimated at 260 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (14.4 °N, 126.5 °E), moving West Northwestward at 20 km/h. Its maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h

At 10:00 AM, National Power Corporation issued the Notice on Dam Discharge Warning Operation informing that Binga Dam will release water from the Binga Reservoir.

The spillway was scheduled to open at 3:00 PM. Meanwhile, PAGASA has commenced the Flood Precaution Period of the Dam Discharge Warning Operation for the Magat River

Basin as a large amount of rainfall is expected within the next 24 hours partly or wholly over the dam catchment area due to “PEPITO”.

“PEPITO’ intensifies into a Tropical Storm as it moves towards Isabela-Aurora area. It has a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

At 5:00 PM, Tropical Storm (TS) “PEPITO” slightly intensifies as it increases its threat over Aurora province. It has a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. TCWS No. 2 was raised over La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Aurora, the southern portion of Isabela, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of northern portion of Quezon, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Isabela, and the rest of Zambales. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 01 over Catanduanes and the northern portion of Camarines Norte is now lifted.

At 9:00 PM, TS “PEPITO” made landfall over San Ildefonso Peninsula in Casiguran, Aurora.

21 October 2020

At 1:00 AM, the center of TS "PEPITO" was in the vicinity of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya (16.4°N, 121.0°E) and continues to track West-Northwestward over the Caraballo-Cordillera Mountains.

At 4:00 AM, "PEPITO" has crossed the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and is now over the Lingayen Gulf. TCWS No. 2 is raised over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet. Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales. TCWS No. 1 is raised Ilocos Norte, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, and Bataan.

At 8:00 AM, TS "PEPITO" is now over the West Philippine Sea. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon. TCWS No. 2 is raised over La Union, the northern portion of Zambales, and the western portion of Pangasinan. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, Abra, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, the western portion of Ifugao, Benguet, the the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the rest of Zambales.

At 11:00 AM, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the western section of Pangasinan. TCWS no. 1 and 2 elsewhere have been lifted.

At 2:00 PM, “PEPITO" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS). It has a maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h, moving westward at 15 km/h.

The Magat Reservoir spillway opened at 4:00 PM in anticipation of heavy inflow due to continuous high inflow.

At 10:00 PM, STS "PEPITO" slows down while maintaining strength. Its center was estimated at 305 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (15.9 °N, 117.5 °E). All TCWS have been lifted.

22 October 2020

At 3:00 AM, the center of STS "PEPITO" was estimated based on all available data at 380 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.3°N, 116.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 125 km/h. It is moving West Northwestward at 10 km/h