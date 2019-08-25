25 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 03 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 25 August 2019, 8:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

Synopsis:

  • "INENG" has accelerated and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

  • At 7:00 PM, the center of STS "INENG" (I.N. BAILU) was estimated based on all available data at 395 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (23.1 °N, 119.4 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 125 km/h.

  • It is moving Northwest at 25 km/h.

  • Light to moderate with intermittent to frequent heavy rains will continue to affect !locos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands).

Forecast Position:

  • 24-Hour (Tomorrow afternoon, 25 August 2019): 845 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (25.0°N, 115.4°E)

  • 48-Hour (Monday afternoon, 26 August 2019): 1,305 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (27.4°N, 111.6°E)

II. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of one (1) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin, !locos Norte (Region I).

Source: OCD I Note: Subject for validation. /verification

B. Affected Population

A total of 35 families/103 persons were affected in 4 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (Region II) and currently staying outside evacuation center.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 4 PM, 24 August 2019

Note: Ongoing assessment and validation being conducted

C. Status of Lifelines

Roads and Bridges

  • Six (6) road sections and were affected by TD "INENG" in Regiona I and CAR as of 24 August 2019, 7:00 PM.

