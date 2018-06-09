NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 03 re Preparedness and Effects of Tropical Depression (TD) "Domeng" as of 8:00 AM (08 June 2018)

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

08 June 2018

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "DOMENG" was estimated based on all available data at 470 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (16.5°N, 126.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 60 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It is forecast to move North at 15 km/h. Monsoon Trough affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Monsoon rains will be experienced in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, and Zambales caused by monsoon trough/Tropical Depression/Southwest Monsoon. The rest of Luzon and of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by monsoon trough/southwest monsoon while Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.