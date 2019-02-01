NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 03 re Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF) in Regions X, XI and Caraga as of 31 January 2019

Sources: DOST-PAGASA, OCDROs X, Xl and CARAGA

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

31 January 2019

Tail-end of a Cold Front (TECF) affecting Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of the country.

CARAGA, Davao Region, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms caused by TECF. Possible flashfloods and landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon.

27 January 2019

The Tail-end of a Cold Front will continue to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley. Meanwhile, the rest of CARAGA and Davao Regions will experience cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

26 January 2019

The Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over CARAGA Region and the Provinces of Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley. Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

II. EFFECTS

1. Affected Population