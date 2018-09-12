12 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures for Typhoon "MANGKHUT" (1.N.) as of 6:00 AM, 12 September 2018

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (5.8 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

11 September 2018

TY "MANGKHUT" HAS FURTHER INTENSIFIED WHILE CONTINUING TO MOVE WESTWARD.

At 3:00 PM today, the location of the eye of the typhoon is at 1,650 km east of Southern Luzon (13.8°N, 139.5°E) (OUTSIDE PAR) with maximum sustained winds at 185 km/h near the center and gustiness up to 225 km/h. It is forecasted to move west at 30km/h.

The typhoon is threatening Northern Luzon and may traverse the Cagayan - Batanes area this Saturday (15 September). Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) # 1 may be raised as early as tomorrow evening (12 September). The typhoon may strengthen the Southwest Monsoon bringing scattered light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas and Palawan starting Thursday (13 September).

12 September 2018

At 3:00 AM, the location of the eye of the typhoon is at 1,390 km east of Southern Luzon (14.0°N, 137.1°E) (OUTSIDE PAR) with maximum sustained winds of 200 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 245 km/h. It is forecasted to move west at 20 km/h.

II. DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

A. National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

1. NDRRM Operations Center (NDRRMOC)

a. The alert status at the NDRRMOC was raised from WHITE to BLUE ALERT effective 5:00 PM, 10 September 2018, and from BLUE to RED ALERT effective 8:00 AM, 11 September 2018.

b. Conducted Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) Core Group Meeting for TY "MANGKHUT" (I.N.) on 10 September 2018.

c. Continuous monitoring and dissemination of Severe Weather Bulletins, Weather Advisories, 24-hour Pacific Weather Forecasts, Gale Warning, and other advisories to all RDRRMCs/OCDRDOs through SMS, facsimile, and official social media websites for further dissemination to their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs).

