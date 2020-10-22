NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression “PEPITO”, 21 October 2020, 8:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

19 October 2020

At 2:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East OF Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "PEPITO". It was forecasted to intensity over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday (23 October 2020).

At 4:00 AM, the center of TD "PEPITO" was estimated at 820 km East of Virac.

Catanduanes (13.1 °N, 131.8 °E), moving West Northwestward at 20km/h. It has a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. Gale Warning was in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Isabela due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

At 11:00 AM, TD "PEPITO" accelerates westward while maintaining its strength.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was issued in the eastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, the eastern portion of San Mariano) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

At 5:00 PM, TD "PEPITO" slightly intensifies as it moves West-Northwestward. Today until tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Mindanao.

At 11:00 PM, “PEPITO" continues to move west-northwestward over the Philippine sea East of Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 issued in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons).

20 October 2020

At 1:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression PEPITO was estimated at 260 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (14.4 °N, 126.5 °E), moving West Northwestward at 20 km/h. Its maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h

At 2:00 AM, TD "PEPITO" maintains its strength as it moves west-northwestward. Gale Warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur due to rough to very rough seas.

At, 5:00 AM, "PEPITO" slightly accelerates West-Northwestward towards Northern-Central Luzon area. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands,the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons), and Catanduanes.

21 October 2020

At 1:00 AM, the center of TS "PEPITO" was in the vicinity of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya (16.4°N, 121.0°E) and continues to track West-Northwestward over the Caraballo-Cordillera Mountains.

At 4:00 AM, "PEPITO" has crossed the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and is now over the Lingayen Gulf. TCWS No. 2 is raised over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet. Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales. TCWS No. 1 is raised Ilocos Norte, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, and Bataan.

At 8:00 AM, TS "PEPITO" is now over the West Philippine Sea. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon. TCWS No. 2 is raised over La Union, the northern portion of Zambales, and the western portion of Pangasinan. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, Abra, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, the western portion of Ifugao, Benguet, the the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the rest of Zambales.