20 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 8:00 AM, 20 January 2019

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.66 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

20 January 2019

  • TROPICAL DEPRESSION "AMANG" HAS SLIGHTLY ACCELERATED WHILE MAINTAINING ITS STRENGTH.

  • Possible raising of Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #1 (TOWS #1) over northern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar in the next Severe Weather Bulletin. Possible disruption of maritime travel is expected over these areas.

  • TD "AMANG" is expected to make landfall over Surigao del Norte mainland - Siargao Islands today (20 January) between afternoon and evening.

  • Beginning today (20 January), moderate to heavy rains will prevail over CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon. Meanwhile, tomorrow (21 January), moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. On Tuesday (22 January), moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas. Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides are advised to take precautionary measures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.