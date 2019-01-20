NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 8:00 AM, 20 January 2019

Possible raising of Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #1 (TOWS #1) over northern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar in the next Severe Weather Bulletin. Possible disruption of maritime travel is expected over these areas.

Beginning today (20 January), moderate to heavy rains will prevail over CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon. Meanwhile, tomorrow (21 January), moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. On Tuesday (22 January), moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas. Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides are advised to take precautionary measures.