NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Severe Tropical Storm "AURING", 20 February 2021, 12:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, Tropical Depression (TD) southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named "AURING" with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD "AURING" continued to maintain strength while moving westward. It was estimated at 755 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h moving Westward at 10 km/h.

18 February 2021

"AURING" intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving slowly northwestward over the Philippine sea. At 10:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 685 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving Northwestward slowly.

At 11:00 PM, TS "AURING" continued to intensify while moving slowly westward. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TOWS) No. 1 was hoisted in Davao Oriental and the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, Compostela, New Bataan).

19 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, "AURING" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea East of Mindanao. STS "AURING" was estimated based on all available data at 535 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

TOWS No. 1 was raised Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, and Monkayo), the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, and Trento), and Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, and Monkayo), the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, and Trento), and Surigao del Sur.

At 2:00 PM, "AURING" weakened into a Tropical Storm and moved westwards. TOWS No. 1 was raised in Southern Leyte and the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, the western portion of Misamis Oriental (Balingasag, Balingoan, Binuangan, Claveria, Gingoog City, Jasaan, Kinoguitan, Lagonglong, Magsaysay, Medina, Salay, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan, Talisayan, Villanueva), and the western portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, Valencia City).

20 February 2021

At 4:00 AM, TS "AURING" slightly weakens over the Philippine Sea. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

At 10:00 AM, the center of "AURING" was estimated at 595 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. TOWS No. 1 is raised over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Siquijor, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Sur.