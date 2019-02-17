NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 02 re Measles Outbreak, 16 February 2019, 8:00 PM

A. Situation Overview:

The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 7 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 6 January 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing; coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.

B. Effects:

A total of 115 dead were reported in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI, XI, ARMM, and NCR.

A total of 6,921 cases of measles was reported in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, ARMM, CAR, and NCR from 01 January 2019 to 13 February 2019.

Ages of cases ranged from <1 month to 76 years old (median: 2 years), most affected age group: 1-4 years (2,213 or 32%) and <9 months (1,831 or 26%); Majority (3,674 or 53%) were males.

Most of the cases were from NCR (1,752 or 25%), Region IV-A (1,653 or 24%), Region III (982 or 14%), Region X (388 or 6%) and Region VI (383 or 6%).