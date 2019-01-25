NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 02 re Flashflood and Landslide Incidents in Davao Oriental Province (Region XI) as of 6:00 AM, 24 January 2019

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Flashflood and landslide incidents occurred in the Municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Mati City, all in Davao Oriental on 22 January 2019 due to continuous moderate to heavy rains.

ll. INCIDENTS MONITORED AND EFFECTS

A. FLASHFLOOD INCIDENT in Brgy. San Ignacio, Manay, Davao Oriental on 22 January 2019, 4:00 AM. Floodwaters also affected nearby areas. To date, floodwaters already subsided.

Effects:

AFFECTED POPULATION

A total of 240 / 610 persons was affected in municipalities of Manay and Tarragona in Davao Oriental.

Source: OCD XI

Four (4) houses were totally damaged.

CASUALTIES

2 DEAD (Luzviminda Magbutong, 38 y/o and Ariane Magbutong, 9 y/o who was previously reported missing)

2 INJURED (Adrian Magbutong, 40 y/o and Rhea Magbutong, 5 y/o) 1 MISSING (Marilyn Maungat, 38 y/o)

COST OF DAMAGES

An estimated 439,000.00 (91 livestock) worth of damages to agriculture was pegged in Brgy. Central, Manay, Davao Oriental.

Source: OCD XI