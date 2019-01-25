25 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 02 re Flashflood and Landslide Incidents in Davao Oriental Province (Region XI) as of 6:00 AM, 24 January 2019

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.77 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Flashflood and landslide incidents occurred in the Municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Mati City, all in Davao Oriental on 22 January 2019 due to continuous moderate to heavy rains.

ll. INCIDENTS MONITORED AND EFFECTS

A. FLASHFLOOD INCIDENT in Brgy. San Ignacio, Manay, Davao Oriental on 22 January 2019, 4:00 AM. Floodwaters also affected nearby areas. To date, floodwaters already subsided.

Effects:

  • AFFECTED POPULATION

A total of 240 / 610 persons was affected in municipalities of Manay and Tarragona in Davao Oriental.

Source: OCD XI

  • Four (4) houses were totally damaged.

  • CASUALTIES

2 DEAD (Luzviminda Magbutong, 38 y/o and Ariane Magbutong, 9 y/o who was previously reported missing)

2 INJURED (Adrian Magbutong, 40 y/o and Rhea Magbutong, 5 y/o) 1 MISSING (Marilyn Maungat, 38 y/o)

  • COST OF DAMAGES

An estimated 439,000.00 (91 livestock) worth of damages to agriculture was pegged in Brgy. Central, Manay, Davao Oriental.

Source: OCD XI

