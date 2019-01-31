NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 02 re Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF) in Regions X, XI and Caraga as of 30 January 2019
Sources: DOST-PAGASA, OCDROs X, Xl and CARAGA
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
27 January 2019
The Tail-end of a Cold Front will continue to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley. Meanwhile, the rest of CARAGA and Davao Regions will experience cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains.
26 January 2019
The Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over CARAGA Region and the Provinces of Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley. Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate with at times heavy rains.
II. EFFECTS
1. Affected Population
- A total of 18,057 families / 86,443 persons were reported affected in Regions XI and CARAGA due to TECF. Of which, 7,048 families / 32,788 persons are being served inside 52 evacuation centers.