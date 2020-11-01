NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Typhoon "ROLLY" (I.N. GONI), 31 October 2020, 8:00 AM

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

29 October 2020

At 11:00 AM, "ROLLY" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY). "ROLLY" was forecasted to move west-southwestward or southwestward on 30 October until Saturday evening. The center of the eye of "ROLLY" is likely to make landfall over the Central Luzon-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

30 October 2020

"ROLLY" continued to intensify while moving westward over the Philippine Sea. At 10:00 AM today, the eye of TY "ROLLY" was located based on all available data at 1,100 km East of Central Luzon. The typhoon will likely bring heavy to intense rains over Northern and Central Luzon and Bicol Region, especially those areas along the track of "ROLLY", beginning on Saturday or Sunday.

At 5:00 PM, TY "ROLLY" intensified further as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea. It is likely to make landfall at intensity of 175-195 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 has been raised over the Province of Catanduanes.

At 11:00 PM, "ROLLY" continued to rapidly intensify nearing Super Typhoon Category. "ROLLY" underwent extremely rapid intensification over the last 24 hours and is now near the Super Typhoon category threshold. Owing to very favorable conditions, there is an increasing likelihood that this typhoon will reach Super Typhoon category over the next 12 hours.

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi).

31 October 2020

At 3:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon "ROLLY" (GONI) was located based on all available data at 810 km East of Casiguran, Aurora or 640 km East Northeast of Virac. Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h. It is moving Westward at 20 km/h.

At 5:00 AM, TY "ROLLY" maintains its strength as it moves closer towards Bicol Region. The eye of Typhoon "ROLLY" was located based on all available data at 655 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 2 has been raised over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, Presentacion, San Jose, Goa, Buhi, Sagnay, Tigaon, Ocampo, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Balatan, Bula, Pili, Calabanga, Naga City, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Gainza, Milaor, Camaligan, Minalabac), Albay, and Sorsogon. While TCWS No.1 is hoisted over Camarines Norte. the rest of Camarines Sur, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Pangasinan, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the southern portion of Isabela (Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Cordon, Santiago City, Ramon, San Isidro, Angadanan, Alicia, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo), Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi).