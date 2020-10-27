NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures of Typhoon “QUINTA”, 26 October 2020, 12:00NN

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW 23 October 2020

At 2:00 PM, the Low-Pressure Area East of Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "QUINTA". It was forecasted to reach tropical storm category and turn westward by Sunday (25 October 2020) and will make landfall over Bicol Region by Monday (26 October 2020).

At 4:00 PM, the center of TD "QUINTA" was estimated at 880 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.3 °N, 133.5 °E), moving Westward slowly. It has a maximum sustained wind of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD "QUINTA" maintains its strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea.

24 October 2020

At 10:00 AM, “QUINTA” slightly accelerates while moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h over the Philippine sea with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is forecast to steadily intensify to tropical storm category within 12 hours and may reach severe tropical storm category prior to landfall.

TCWS No. 1 was issued in Catanduanes.

At 4:00 PM, TD “QUINTA” maintains its strength while moving west-northwestward towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southern portion of Quezon.

At 10:00 PM, TCWS No. 1 was raised over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, the northern portion of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon. 25 October 2020

At 1:00 AM, TD “QUINTA” decelerates while moving westward towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, the northern portion of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

At 4:00 AM, "QUINTA" intensifies into a Tropical Storm as it moves closer towards Bicol Region. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands, the southern portion of Quezon, and Marinduque. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon; and in Visayas over Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

At 7:00 AM, Tropical Storm "QUINTA" slightly intensifies into a tropical storm as it moves closer towards the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area. TCWS No. 2 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon, the eastern portion of Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro: and in Visayas over Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands; and in Visayas over the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Capiz, Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique.

At 9:00 AM. "QUINTA" intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm as it threatens the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area. TCWS No. 2 was raised in Luzon over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island; and in Visayas over Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Luzon over the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, and Calamian Island

At 1:00 PM, STS “QUINTA” continues to intensify as it increases its threat over the Catanduanes-Albay area with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portion of Quezon, the southeastern portion of Laguna, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, Calamian Islands, the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Capiz, Aklan, the northern portion of Antique, and the northeastern portion of Iloilo.

At 2:00 PM, “QUINTA” rapidly intensifies into a typhoon as it endangers Albay-Camarines Sur area with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. TCWS No. 3 was raised over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Burias and Ticao Islands. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Northern Samar.

At 7:00 PM, TY “QUINTA” is in the vicinity of Malinao Albay and will continue to move westward over Albay-Camarines Sur area with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h. TCWS No. 3 was raised over the southern portion of Quezon, the southeastern portion of Laguna, Batangas, the extreme northern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

At 10:00 PM, “QUINTA” is about to make landfall in the vicinity of Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon. TCWS No. 3 was raised over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, the northern and western portions of Sorsogon, the southern portion of Quezon, Batangas, the southern and eastern portion of Laguna, the northern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, the northern portion of mainland Masbate including Ticao Island, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Quezon including Polilio Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan, the southern portion of Pampanga, Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, the extreme northern portion of Antique, and the western portion of Northern Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the southern portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija, the southern portion of Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales, the northern portion of Palawan including Cuyo Islands, the rest of Masbate, the rest of the northern portion of Antique, Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of lloilo, the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the rest of Northern Samar. TCSW in other areas were lifted.

Landfalls: