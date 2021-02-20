NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Storm "AURING", 19 February 2021, 12:00 PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

17 February 2021

At 10:00 AM, The Tropical Depression southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named "AURING" with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, Tropical Depression "AURING" continues to maintain strength while moving westward. It was estimated at 755 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h moving Westward at 10 km/h.

18 February 2021

"AURING" intensifies into a Tropical Storm while moving slowly northwestward over the Philippine sea. At 10:00 AM, the center of TS "AURING" was estimated at 685 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving Northwestward slowly.

At 11:00 PM, TS "AURING" continues to intensify while moving slowly westward. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted in Davao Oriental and the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, Compostela, New Bataan).