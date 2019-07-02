NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "EGAY' Enhanced by Southwest Monsoon as of 01 July 2019, 5:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

01 July 2019

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "EGA Y" was estimated based on all available data at 195 km East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (18.90°N, 123.4°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. It is moving Northwest at 40 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Rains with gusty winds due to TD Egay will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan group of Islands. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms is expected over the provinces of Aurora, llocos Norte, llocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, Mt. Province, lfugao, Kalinga, lsabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of Cagayan caused by Southwest monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds coming from the Southwest will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province. The coastal waters will be moderate to rough.