24 Aug 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 23 August 2019, 5:00 PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (3 MB)

I. WEATHER UPDATE

Synopsis:

  • "INENG" maintains its strength while moving towards Southern Taiwan - Batanes area.

  • At 4:00 PM, the center of STS "INENG" (I.N. BAILU) was estimated at 330 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes (19.3 °N, 124.9 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

  • It is moving West Northwest at 25 km/h.

  • Tonight, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Ilocos Provinces, Apayao, Kalinga and Abra.

  • Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, western portion of Iloilo, and the rest of 'locos Region, CAR and Cagayan Valley.

  • Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TOWS) No. 2 is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands while, TOWS No. 1 has been issued over Cagayan, Isable, Apayao, Kalinga, Northern Abra and Ilocos Norte

Forecast Position:

  • 24-Hour (tomorrow afternoon, 24 August 2019): 265 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (22.5°N, 120.7°E)

  • 48-Hour (Sunday afternoon, 25 August 2019): 790 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (24.8°N, 115.9°E)

  • 72-Hour (Monday afternoon, 26 August 2019): 1,245 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (26.6°N, 111.8°E)

