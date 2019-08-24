NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Severe Tropical Storm "INENG" (BAILU), 23 August 2019, 5:00 PM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

Synopsis:

"INENG" maintains its strength while moving towards Southern Taiwan - Batanes area.

At 4:00 PM, the center of STS "INENG" (I.N. BAILU) was estimated at 330 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes (19.3 °N, 124.9 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

It is moving West Northwest at 25 km/h.

Tonight, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Ilocos Provinces, Apayao, Kalinga and Abra.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, western portion of Iloilo, and the rest of 'locos Region, CAR and Cagayan Valley.